Kelowna fringe festival holds logo contest

Calling all creative types because the Kelowna Fringe Festival needs help designing a logo.

The 2019 festival is looking for a logo which will be used to announce and market the launch event taking place September 2018, as well as the actual festival.

The selected logo will have wide visibility on the festival’s website and social media, marketing materials such as posters and programs, logo products and other memorabilia.

Submission Requirements:

• be original art

• contain no copyrighted material and no clip art

• be limited to three Pantone solid (coated) colours

• be legible in a wide variety of sizes

• be adaptable to black & white and colour print processes

• be adaptable to screen printing and embroidery processes.

The logo should be provided in vector format (.eps, .ai, with transparent background) in photo format (.png with transparent background, or .jpeg).

Must be possible to apply either on light or dark backgrounds. Color profile in RGB and CMYK (for color printing). Applicants may send more than one logo design, but only one winning design will be selected at the end of the contest.

The winning logo design will become the property of the Kelowna Fringe Festival Steering Committee and Theatre Kelowna Society, with all copyright and use of the design held by the Kelowna Fringe Festival Steering Committee and Theatre Kelowna Society. The Fringe Festival Steering Committee and Theatre Kelowna Society reserves the right to not select a submitted design if no suitable submissions are received which meet the requirements and standards as assessed by the selection committee.

The deadline for submissions is April 15 to hello@kelownafringe.ca. Winners will receive a $150 cash prize.

