Kelowna flight potentially exposed to COVID-19

Third case on a local flight this month, compared to 14 through January

A flight out of Kelowna earlier this month had a COVID-19-positive person on board.

Air Canada/Jazz flight 8413 on Feb. 21, from Kelowna to Vancouver, has been listed on the BC Centre for Disease Control’s (BCCDC) public exposure list. It notes rows 7-13 as being affected by the exposure.

The BCCDC suggests those who were on the domestic flight possibly exposed to the virus self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

This is the first Kelowna flight to record an exposure since Feb. 9 and only the third noted in February. In January, 14 Kelowna flights were put on the BCCDC’s exposure list.

Most of the recently exposed flights were either to or from Vancouver. The full list is available on the BCCDC’s public flight exposures webpage.

