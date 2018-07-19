Kelowna firefighters respond to grass fire on Dilworth Mountain

Kelowna fire crews are battling a small grass fire near Omineca Place in Kelowna. Image: Carmen Weld

Quick action by Kelowna firefighters Thursday afternoon snuffed out a grass fire on Omineca Place on Dilworth Mountain shortly aftert it was reported.

Kelowna firefighters are responded to the repot around 4:40 p.m.

Smoke could be seen billowing from the hillside and reports indicate firefighters have successfully knocked down the small blaze.

More information come.

