Kelowna firefighters respond to grass fire on Dilworth Mountain

Quick action by Kelowna firefighters Thursday afternoon snuffed out a grass fire on Omineca Place on Dilworth Mountain shortly aftert it was reported.
Kelowna firefighters are responded to the repot around 4:40 p.m.
Smoke could be seen billowing from the hillside and reports indicate firefighters have successfully knocked down the small blaze.
More information come.
