Kelowna Fire Department contains minor structure fire

The fire occurred at a strip mall in the 2700 Block of Highway 97 on the evening of April 6

The Kelowna Fire Department contained a minor structure fire at a strip mall in the 2700 Block of Highway 97 on April 6.

According to the fire department’s platoon captain John Kelly, the dispatch center received an alarm-activated report at 8 p.m. The first officer on the scene was met with heavy smoke burning from the rear side of the structure’s warehouse portion.

“The fire consisted of wood racking material,” said Kelly. “The fire was quickly extinguished and the building was ventilated. The damage was contained to some pallets and racking material with no structural damage.”

The fire was caused after rags that were being used to stain wood had self-ignited, according to Kelly.

