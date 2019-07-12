A six-by-six foot grass fire was snuffed quickly on July 12, 2019. (Laryn Gilmour - Kelowna Capital News)

Kelowna fire crews snuff grass fire quickly

A grass fire sparked Friday near Springfield and Ziprick roads

  • Jul. 12, 2019 12:00 a.m.
Kelowna fire crews quickly put out a six-by-six foot grass fire off of Springfield Road and Ziprick Road on Friday afternoon.

The fire was doused by 4:05 p.m. on Friday and firefighters remained onsite to investigate.

RCMP arrived on scene shortly after.

