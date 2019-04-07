Kelowna farmer’s market has one of best opening days ever

The Kelowna Farmers' and Crafters' Market started its outdoor season Saturday at its location on Dilworth Drive. - Dustin Betuzzi

The first outdoor market of the season was possibly the best the Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market has ever had.

“Honestly I was not expecting it today with so much stuff going on through town,” said market manager Frances Callaghan. “The amount of vendors I saw come out today was unbelievable and the amount of people that came out. Some of them sold out. I’m quite happy with today, it was a great turnout.”

As people are becoming more health conscious, there’s been an uptick in customers.

READ MORE: Kelowna farmer’s market celebrates opening day of outdoor season

“People can get everything here at the market. They can get their organic vegetables and fruits. We have vegan choices and vegan cheese. We will have desserts coming soon and have all the gluten-free people baking so what I think it’s given them all (these choices),” she said.

As people shift to more of a buy local approach, “They’re going to the maker, the farmer and I think that makes a huge difference,” she said.

The downtown farmer’s market will also be returning for the third year and will start up Father’s Day weekend, running until mid-September from Bernard Street to St. Paul Street.

Callaghan estimates there were more than 100 vendors and with at least 5,000 people coming through its location on Dilworth Drive Saturday.

READ MORE: Soaps created from Okanagan elements to be showcased at Kelowna’s largest spring market

The Lake Country Farmers Market opens its season from June 7 to Sept. 27. Westbank’s market opens June 29 to 21 and Peachland’s market will be held the first Sunday after May long weekend.

READ MORE: South Okanagan organic farmer wins Farmers’ Market Vendor of the Year

@carliberry_carli.berry@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.