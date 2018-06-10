Kelowna family rallies support for prostate cancer

More than 150 people gathered in Kelowna for the annual Ride for Dad

The Okanagan Ride for Dad was broadcast to England by FaceTime this morning.

As the speeches were made spreading support, awareness and a message of brotherhood to a leather coated crowd, a grandson held his phone high so his grandfather could be apart of the event.

“He was supposed to be here, my son took him around and showed him all the bikes and the people that came, and then he was able to watch all the speeches. He would have loved to be here, he used to ride bikes himself,” Marc Walker said.

Related:VIDEO: ‘Deadpool 2’ stuntwoman who died was pioneering motorcycle racer

“I ride for him today, he is a cancer fighter right now,” Marc Walker, who has been apart of the event for the past seven years said, as he showed the commemorative pin he will be sending with his son to England when he visits his grandfather in the next few weeks.

“We are a tight family,” Marc Walker said. They say it just effects men, it doesn’t, it affects everyone. When men get prostate cancer it affects the whole family.”

Related: Concert proceeds help fight cancer

The Walker family was determined to ensure that their patriarch was able to see what the Okanagan is doing to support the fight against prostate cancer and to watch his son, Marc on stage.

“We are at a time in our lives where people that have been diagnosed with prostate cancer, all the sudden it has become apart of our lives because people that we are friends with, it’s happening to them. We are here because it’s something we enjoy (riding motorcycles) and to raise money and awareness,” said Sally Walker.

Related:UBCO research shows benefit of financial support in breast cancer survivors

The family honoured their patriarch along with the other men in their lives affected by prostate cancer with a message to all men out there to routinely get checked.

Hundreds rode their motorcycles for Okanagan Ride for Dad, honouring men and their families affected by prostate cancer. For more information visit their website, ridefordad.ca/okanagan

To report a typo, email:newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@sydneyrmortonsydney.morton@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.