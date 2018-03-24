Kelowna engineering company celebrates 15 years

Currently celebrating its 15th anniversary, CTQ, an Okanagan engineering, planning and urban design company, is proudly celebrating sustainable growth in 2018.

With two new partners moving up the ranks in Steve Tobler and Andrew Zelke and a well-respected professional engineer from Columbia- Antonio Faccini joining the team, CTQ have carefully selected the right skill sets and staff to ensure sustainable growth and succession, according to a CTQ press release.

This year, CTQ is to be able to provide Geographic Information System services in-house.

Ongoing projects with CTQ:

• Geographic Information Systems-(GIS)-By increasing CTQ’s professional services to provide GIS through Bryan Chabeniuk’s skills and experience, client’s data is being stored spatially in the safest and most efficient method of storing development data, said the release.

Chabeniuk said “GIS is a modern extension of traditional cartography with two expectations. Although both cartography and GIS provide examples of base camp to which additions may be made, the differences are that GIS has no limit to the amount of changes and additions that can be made. It also provides analysis data in support of these potential changes making it dependable and reliable. With today’s smart devices it also means data can be viewed in the field on smart phones or tablets making updates as needed.”

• The JoeAnna’s House project will provide 20 rooms for 20 families to stay close while their loved ones receive medical care at KGH.

According to KGH Foundation’s CEO Doug Rankmore, the “Better Together” campaign is expected to raise another $7 million in the next year to reach the $8 million goal.

Construction is expected to begin in October 2018. Currently, at KGH, 25 per cent of 400 hospital beds are used for patients from outside the central Okanagan annually.

From Williams Lake, Clinton and Clearwater south; Golden, Revelstoke and the Kootenay’s, JoeAnna’s house will be able to welcome and support the families from those regions as well as locally. CTQ is honoured to support the project both professionally by preparing all site preparations and by making a corporate contribution toward the campaign. For more information, www.kghfoundation.com.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

<p<

edit@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.