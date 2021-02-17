Kelowna driver ticketed after running red light, causing 3-car collision

RCMP have issued a ticket to a driver after running a red light, and causing a three-vehicle collision in Kelowna.

Police responded to the three-vehicle collision Tuesday (Feb. 16) night, just before 8 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 33 and Highway 97.

A Toyota Prius, travelling north on Highway 97, had allegedly run a red light and was struck by a westbound Chevrolet Cavalier. Police said the Prius rolled into the front of a semi-truck that was stopped at the light.

“No injures were reported by any of the drivers involved in this collision,” said the Kelowna RCMP in a statement Feb. 17.

“The 33-year-old female driver of the Prius was issued a violation ticket for failure to stop at the red light.”

READ MORE: Okanagan Mounties turn travellers back, issue several tickets on Highway 97C

READ MORE: B.C. pharmacists deliver a million influenza vaccinations

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

Follow me on Twitter

Kelowna Capital News