Kelowna emergency crews responded to a collision at Dilworth Drive and Leckie Road on Monday.

A witness told the Capital News the incident was caused by one driver running a stop sign. The driver of a white Dodge Ram pick-up truck tried to avoid the other car before the two collided.

The collision occurred around 4:30 p.m.

“The driver of the white pick-up truck was examined by paramedics and there were no serious injuries,” said the witness.

Expect delays in the area.

