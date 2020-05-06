Kelowna designed ‘In This Together’ t-shirt to support local service industry

A Kelowna resident has created an initiative to help the community support the service industry in the Central Okanagan once businesses reopen under the new normal directive.

Dan Connolly, an entrepreneur, recently moved to the Okanagan from Vancouver. Having worked in the service industry for 15 years, he started a mobile coffee business, the Local Chemist, which he currently operates. He also owns a local start-up called Home-Grown, an event space which supports hand-made vendors, as well as small local businesses, share more about themselves.

“My heart and my placement within the city have always been in support of the people,” said Connolly.

Using the connections he’s made through his businesses, Connolly has found a way to band people together and support the local service industry during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Connolly has created In This Together, an initiative that allows the community to purchase a T-shirt that supports the service industry from Vernon to Penticton. With 50 per cent of each purchase funnelling directly into a cash purse, those funds will be divided amongst every affiliated business involved —once restrictions have been loosened around social distancing. The other 50 per cent will go towards the production of the shirts.

Every person who purchases a shirt will be entered into what Connolly refers to as an ‘industry crawl.’ The crawl will allow anyone wearing a shirt to walk into an affiliated establishment and receive 10 per cent off their purchase. The crawl will span over three days, although a date has yet to be established.

“People can pop in and grab a coffee, a beer somewhere, dinner, and put back into the service industry, giving them an opportunity for more cash flow,” he said.

The shirt was designed by Ashleigh Green, who’s work you may recognize at Vice and Virtue in Kelowna. In terms of manufacturing, Cool Hand Print Co. has taken on the printing of the shirt.

To view the affiliated establishments and to purchase a T-shirt for $40, visit https://in-this-together-okanagan.myshopify.com/.

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

