Kelowna crews respond to reports of smoke at Abbott House condo complex

Crews responded to the scene around 8:15 p.m. on Friday

  • Nov. 13, 2020 12:00 a.m.
Kelowna fire crews are responding to reports of smoke at Abbott House condo complex on Friday evening.

Firefighters responded to the scene at 2901 Abbott Street around 8:15 p.m and are now stationed at the western corner of Abbott and West Avenue.

The call came in as a possible structure fire, prompting six engines to attend the scene but no flames were showing upon their arrival. Four engines have since been called off.

Crews are now inside the building looking for the source of the smoke.

More to come.

