Kelowna crews rescue hiker on Mount Baldy trail

Crews needed to use basket carrier to help individual

  • Apr. 20, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Fire crews were called to Mount Baldy trail on Monday to rescue a fallen hiker.

The incident happened at about 4 p.m.

An off-road rescue vehicle was brought in to carry the individual out of the area.

Capt. Rob Buchanan with the Kelowna Fire Department said the hiker sustained a head injury. She was able to walk partway down the mountain but had to be taken by the rescue vehicle the rest of the way.

“She was unstable on her feet, so the safest way to get her down was with our Gator,” he said.

Buchanan said the circumstances that led to the rescue are unknown at this time.

The woman was transported to Kelowna General Hospital.

