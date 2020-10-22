(Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

Kelowna crews knock down small blaze at bank

Small fire broke out at the Bank of Montreal on Dilworth Drive late Thursday night

  • Oct. 22, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Fire crews quickly knocked down a small blaze inside the Bank of Montreal on Dilworth Drive in Kelowna on Thursday night.

The blaze broke out around 11:30 p.m.

Reports indicate that flames were visible inside the bank’s ATM area, and a person was seen running from the site shortly after the incident was called in.

Multiple Kelowna Fire Department resources were called to the scene, the majority of which were called off upon arrival.

Crews are currently trying to get in contact with a property representative.

The RCMP and fire crews remain on scene.

More to come.

READ MORE: Kelowna Francophone school COVID-19 outbreak climbs to 5, mixture of students and staff

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguezLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Kelowna Capital News

Previous story
RCMP hunt for suspect after break-in at Nanoose Bay home
Next story
Lawsuit claims Kelowna man suffered ‘vicious’ attack by RCMP dog, handler

Just Posted

Most Read

  • A summery blast of Hugs & Slugs to warm up October

    Hugs: And "they" said it couldn't be done … Hugs and thanks to the friendly folks at Mister Tire. Two other facilities, which I've patronized for many years (one for over thirty years!), were unable to accommodate my need for same day service. Even though I was a new customer, you handled my tire changeover by the end of the day, allowing peace of mind before heading over multiple mountain passes to attend to a very important family matter. You get my vote!