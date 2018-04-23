Kelowna crew knocks down attic fire in Rutland

No one home at the time as Kelowna Fire Department extinguishes small blaze on Cactus Road

An attic fire at a house fire in Rutland Monday was quickly brought under control.-Image: Matthew Abrey

Emergency crews were called in to battle a fire at a home Monday in the Rutland area of Kelowna.

At about 1:20 p.m., the Kelowna Fire Department responded to calls of flames and black smoke at a two-storey residence at 925 Cactus Road.

With no one home at the time, a KFD crew entered the house and quickly extinguished a small fire in the attic.

The fire was caused by a small fan in the attic which shorted out.

