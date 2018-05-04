Credit: Carli Berry/Capital News

Kelowna creek floods

Water in Mill Creek rose above its banks this afternoon

Extra sandbags were installed near Mill Creek after it flooded this afternoon.

Residents on Ufton Court said the creek flooded earlier today, but they were in a high enough location that they weren’t concerned about their properties.

As of 4 p.m. Friday afternoon, a majority of the water had soaked into the ground.

Flooding also took place at the location near the Parkinson Recreation Centre last year.

Parts of West Kelowna, Oliver, Cache Creek and Tulameen have already flooded this spring.

To report a typo, email:
edit@kelownacapnews.com.

<p<


edit@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Cowichan standings in Fraser Institute annual school rankings
Next story
BC Transit introduces larger buses on Highway 16

Just Posted

Kelowna creek floods

 

Prince Rupert’s badminton crew hits the road

  • 19 hours ago

 

Firefighters snuff out multiple fires, issue reminder that open flame banned in parks

 

Pair of arrests at South Surrey borders

 

Most Read