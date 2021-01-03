Kelowna council to consider final approval for new downtown hotel

The five-storey, 88-unit hotel is proposed to be built down the street from the RCMP precinct

Artistic rendering from the corner of Clement Avenue and St. Paul Street. (Contributed)

A new downtown Kelowna hotel could receive final approval from city council later this month.

On Tuesday, Jan. 12, council is expected to give final adoption to the rezoning of a lot at the corner of St. Paul Street and Clement Avenue, one street down from the Kelowna RCMP detachment, allowing for the development of a five-storey, 88-unit hotel by Evergreen Lands Ltd.

In the past, council has expressed concerns about parking, with the developer planning for only 37 parking stalls and 10 bicycle stalls.

Under current city regulations, 70 stalls would be required. City staff indicated the application came in before regulations changed in November 2019, meaning the development can be grandfathered into old parking regulations.

If there is a need for additional parking, the developer said arrangements have been made with city parking services to allow for overflow parking at nearby city lots, including the library parkade.

The hotel is just one of a few substantial projects in a loaded Tuesday meeting for Kelowna city council.

The same night, council will also take a look at a large three-tower development on Leon Avenue and a public hearing is scheduled for the controversial Costco relocation.

A notice on the city’s council meetings webpage states participants will need a computer, tablet or smartphone that’s connected to the internet and has a microphone. Further details on how to participate are expected on Monday, Jan. 4.

