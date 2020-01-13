Kelowna council receives city’s 2020 Action Plan

The plan outlines nearly 100 projects and initiatives to take place throughout 2020

Kelowna city councillors received the city’s Action Plan 2020 on Monday, which outlines nearly 100 projects and initiatives across the city throughout this year.

City manager Doug Gilchrist said the plan is “indicative of where we’re heading as a city under this council’s leadership.”

“Collectively as an organization, annual action planning is one of the ways we are held accountable to the results council has set out for their term and to the community’s Imagine Kelowna vision,” he said. “We are committed to transparency about what we are going to do in the year ahead and to measure on our progress every year.”

The 2020 Action Plan is meant to translate vision into actionable projects and initiatives to support council’s priorities, with some emphasis from projects on community safety, transportation, social issues and vibrant neighbourhoods. The plan includes projects such as the Transportation Master Plan, the 2040 Official Community Plan update and housing supports, among various other initiatives.

“The action plan is not everything we do,” said Gilchrist. “The base-business work that staff conducts each and every day in the various city departments ensures we continue to deliver services, amenities and programs that make Kelowna a great place to live.”

Mayor Colin Basran said council needs to look at and strengthen its climate priority.

“We know that social issues certainly have dominated our agendas over the course of the term,” he said.

“There has been talk amongst us, particularly in light of what continues every day in different parts of the world, and right now its Australia and the fires there. It continues to hammer home the climate issue.”

Each subsequent annual action plan will show the work completed or continuing from the previous action plan and the new work to be started. Action Plan 2020 results will be captured in the Action Plan 2021 next January. Council is set to receive a report every spring measuring the progress on advancing the Council priorities 2019-2022 results. The first report is planned for April.

For more information and to read the plan, visit kelowna.ca/actionplan.

READ MORE: Kelowna 2020 provisional budget approved with 3.9 per cent tax increase

READ MORE: Three arrested in fraudulently obtained Kelowna luxury hotel room following crime spree

@michaelrdrguezmichael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.