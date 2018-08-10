Kelowna cops descend on city home

Police say they executed a search warrant in relation to an ongoing criminal investigation

  • Aug. 10, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Kelowna RCMP say its offciers executed a search warrant on a home located in South East Kelowna Wednesday night.

The home is located at Diamond Road and Stewart Road East.

RCMP spokesman Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey confirmed the search was conducted in relation to an ongoing criminal investigation but gave no other information.

If you saw anything, contact the Kelowna Capital News at edit@kelownacapnews.com.

To report a typo, email:newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNewsnewstips@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Skagit Valley Provincial Park and Silver Skagit Road closed
Next story
EpiPen supplies low in Maple Ridge

Just Posted

Surrey woman heads to axe throwing U.S. open

 

John A. MacDonald sculptor says B.C. city is doing reconciliation wrong

  • 13 hours ago

 

Smoky skies in Hope from nearby wildfires

  • 13 hours ago

 

Shuswap curlers set sights on top spot in Canada 55 Plus Games

  • 13 hours ago

 

Most Read