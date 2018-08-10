Kelowna cops descend on city home

Police say they executed a search warrant in relation to an ongoing criminal investigation

Kelowna RCMP say its offciers executed a search warrant on a home located in South East Kelowna Wednesday night.

The home is located at Diamond Road and Stewart Road East.

RCMP spokesman Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey confirmed the search was conducted in relation to an ongoing criminal investigation but gave no other information.

