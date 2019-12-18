Chorus members performing in New York last month (Photo courtesy of Kelowna Community Chorus Facebook page)

Kelowna Community Chorus performs on international stage for first time

Approximately 3,000 people watched the chorus perform "Christmas Dreams" in New York last month

It was the performance of a lifetime that many Kelowna Community Chorus (KCC) members will never forget.

In late November, KCC members joined 200 other choir members and the New York Symphony to perform Christmas Dreams at Carnegie Hall in New York.

According to Kelowna resident Larry Kelly, approximately 3,000 people packed the hall to hear the performance led by world-renowned composer Joseph Martin.

After the performance, KCC members received a standing ovation from onlookers and a special thanks from Martin for the performance.

The performance was a milestone for the community choir, which previously hadn’t performed outside of Canada on the international stage.

The KCC consists of approximately 80 different members who are located from across the Central Okanagan.

For more information on the choir, you can visit the organization’s website.

