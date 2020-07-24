Kelowna clothing store identified in COVID-19 exposure

Individuals who were at Fossello's on Bernard Avenue are asked to monitor for symptoms

Interior Health has announced possible COVID-19 exposure at a Kelowna clothing store.

IH said individuals who visited Fosello’s on Bernard Avenue on July 18 or the morning of July 20 (from 10 a.m. to noon) may have been exposed to the virus.

Those who were at the store during those days are now being asked to self-monitor for symptoms and to get tested if they exhibit symptoms.

Public health contact tracing is underway and where possible, the health authority will be in touch with individuals who have been exposed.

Those looking to get tested should call their doctor or the closest IH testing and assessment centre.

