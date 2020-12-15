Kelowna church to host drive-in Christmas service

Attendees required to stay in their vehicles during the movie and service

A Kelowna church will host a drive-in Christmas service to help keep people safe. Pictured above are Penticton graduates attending their June graduation ceremony at a drive-in event. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)

A Kelowna church will be hosting a drive-in Christmas movie and service for residents.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings, Hope Bible Church decided to offer their Christmas service as a drive-in event instead. The church will be showing the movie The Chosen, which follows the first Christmas and shares a message of hope.

“With so many things closed and shut down this year, we are excited to be able to invite the Central Okanagan to experience some Christmas hope,” the church’s pastor Meldon Lutzer said.

“This is something for the whole family.”

The church said in a statement they are excited to offer a safe event for the Okanagan in accordance with provincial health guidelines.

“Organizers require that no one leaves their vehicle or congregates outside and ask that you attend with only members of your household inside your vehicle.”

The event will be held on Sunday, Dec. 20 at the German Canadian Harmony Club (1696 Cary Road). There will be several time slots, with a maximum of 50 cars allowed to attend at each slot.

There is no event fee, but Hope Bible Church will be collecting donations for the Central Okanagan Food Bank. For more information, visit the event page.

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

