Kelowna children enjoy drive-in movie thanks to support from the community

A daycare in the Mission area gets creative during the COVID-19 pandemic

A group of Kelowna children enjoyed a night out at the drive-in on Friday… well, kind of.

When the children at Cloud Nine Kids Out of School Care saw a movie being filmed in the Mission neighbourhood, they wanted to make a drive-in movie experience of their own.

After putting out a request on Facebook for box donations, the daycare received an influx of donations from the community so the project could hit the road.

The children, ages five to 11, then spent the week designing their own cars using cardboard boxes as the body and crafts to spruce them up. One even designed his own Ferrari with butterfly doors.

“I just think it’s so cool when the kids find something they’re interested in and we can make a week out of it,” daycare owner Lindsey Roche explained.

Cloud Nine Kids Out of School Care launched during the pandemic in September of last year and Roche said it is difficult to plan new activities for the kids, but the warmer weather is helping.

“It has been challenging, normally I plan field trips like tours to the airport or seniors’ homes and obviously we can’t do that during the pandemic,” Roche added.

On Friday, a one-minute homemade movie played as a trailer before the children watched the feature presentation, The Mitchells vs. The Machines, while enjoying popcorn and juice boxes.

Roche said she is grateful for the community’s support in dropping off boxes and she is looking forward to many outdoor activities with her kids this summer.

Lake Country Calendar