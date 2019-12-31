Kelowna celebrates 2020 with all-ages party

The Valley First New York New Year's Eve started eight years ago

There were fireworks at Stuart Park to ring in 2020. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)

Kelowna families celebrated 2020 a little early on Dec. 31 with Valley First’s New York New Year’s Eve. The event was designed eight years ago so everyone can ring in the new year without having to be out too late.

Fireworks were at 9 p.m., the same time the East Coast welcomes in the new year.

There were various games and booths, food trucks, live music, and skating at Stuart Park.

READ MORE: Here’s what to do in Kelowna on New Year’s Day

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan