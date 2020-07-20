Kelowna businesses close after recent COVID-19 concerns

Some Kelowna establishments are again closing their doors due to COVID-19 concerns.

This came after recent exposures at private gatherings in Kelowna resulted in community exposure to the virus. As of July 17, 35 cases of the virus have been identified related to the local exposures — six of those being Kelowna General Hospital employees.

Exposure to individuals testing positive for the novel coronavirus has been tied to Kelowna’s World Gym location as well as the Poplar Grove Winery in Naramata. A number of cases have also been linked to private parties at two Kelowna hotels on the Canada Day weekend.

Since the outbreak, a couple of establishments have decided to temporarily cease operations while staff members get tested.

Train Station Pub posted an announcement on July 19, that it would be closing temporarily after a staff member test positive for COVID-19.

“We have reached out to Interior Health upon receiving this information on Sunday, July 19 and waiting to hear back,” reads an announcement by Train Station on Instagram.

“We have also reached out to Service Canada’s COVID line and they have directed us to continue to have our team self-monitor for symptoms and were confident in our existing safety and cleaning protocols.”

According to the pub, Interior Health did not feel there was a need to close or take any additional measures at this time. However, out of an abundance of caution, the pub decided to close Sunday night as well as Monday, July 20 to regroup.

Rustic Reel Brewing Co. temporarily shut down over concerns some of their staff may have been exposed to COVID-19.

In a July 18 post to their Facebook page, the brewery located on Vaughn Avenue stated they would be closed until Wednesday, awaiting the results of COVID-19 tests which all their staff would be taking. According to the post, the reason for the concern is multiple staff members visiting establishments that later reported confirmed COVID-19 cases.

“Thank you so much for your understanding. It’s heartbreaking to make this decision on a gorgeous sunny day. We can’t wait to reopen for you,” the post reads.

Quails Gate Winery in West Kelowna has also announced that Interior Health has advised staff that someone who tested positive for COVID-19 visited the wine shop at the winery on July 7. Although, the winery is not being told to close and will remain in operation.

Daniel Taylor