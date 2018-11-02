Kelowna bus stops adopt electronic signage

Changes currently underway at bus stops around Kelowna are part of the transition to a new, more accurate, transit information tool.

Electronic display signs, which show expected bus arrival times, are being replaced with new displays at select major transit exchanges and at strategic stations along the Route 97 RapidBus line.

Displays at other locations are also being removed.

The change is in preparation for the launch of the new NextRide bus location technology being introduced to the Kelowna Transit System later this month.

NextRide provides transit information in real time. Utilizing Automatic Vehicle Location (AVL) technology, transit users will be able to plan their trips more efficiently and see where their bus is at a given moment, all from their smart phone or desktop computer.

The new bus stop displays will also show more accurate arrival time information. For bus passengers, NextRide will announce the upcoming stops both visually and audibly.

NextRide is currently in service in the Regional District of Nanaimo, Comox Valley, Squamish, Whistler and Kamloops. Victoria will launch the system in late spring 2019.

