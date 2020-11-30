Kelowna break-in suspect arrested over weekend

The incident happened on Nov. 28 at approximately 4:40 a.m.

A 41-year-old Kelowna man was arrested over the weekend after an alleged store break-in.

Kelowna RCMP said the man was arrested early on Saturday morning. Police said they received a report of a commercial alarm at a downtown Kelowna business at around 4:40 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28

Officers immediately responded, located and arrested a man inside the Bernard Avenue store without incident.

The man has since been released from police custody on conditions for a future court date. The case will be forwarded to the B.C. Prosecution Service for review.

