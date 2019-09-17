Kelowna boy returns to school after recovering from possible Xanax OD

RCMP investigation found the drug to be a form of benzodiazepine, commonly known as Valium or Xanax

Noah Mills, an eight-year-old who ingested a mysterious substance which resulted in an overdose at a Kelowna school last week, recovered over the weekend and was back in class on Monday.

The RCMP’s initial investigations found the incident to have been caused by an illicit form of benzodiazepine. Common forms of the drug include Xanax and Valium.

Benzodiazepine is generally prescribed to treat anxiety, insomnia, muscle spasms and other ailments.

The origins of the drug and how it entered the classroom remain unknown and RCMP is continuing its investigation.

Police encourage anybody with information to contact the local detachment at 250-762-3300.

The principal of A.S. Matheson spoke to the students in the class to ease the student’s return, help the young students understand the incident, and remind the children about safety around unknown substances.

READ MORE: Father calls for better drug recognition after 8-year-old overdoses at Kelowna school

READ MORE: Kelowna man sentenced to 35 years for the murder of wife and daughters

@michaelrdrguezmichael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.