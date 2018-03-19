Kelowna boy donates hair to charity

A Kelowna boy and his grandmother didn’t just get their hair cut on Sunday.

The pair had a serious amount of locks cut off and have donated their hair to a charity known as Wigs for Kids B.C. which works with kids battling cancer, supplying wigs for them.

Eight-year-old Chae Turner had been growing his hair for a year-and-a-half but on Sunday he received a nice buzz cut at First Choice Haircutters in Kelowna.

Turner said he decided to grow the hair and donate it because it was something good to do.

“I started growing my hair to donate because I knew it would help other kids,” he wrote. “I inspired my Granny and she has grown out her hair to donate too.”

During the last 18 months, Chae learned about the Wigs for Kids BC organization and about the cost of producing a wig for a child in need and has been fundraising through the month of March to support the cost.

As of Sunday his efforts had raised $1,390. You can find his fundraising page here.

According to Turner’s mother, it’s not been an easy time growing out his hair.

“He’s been challenged at home, at school, and in the community and yet he has not once wavered in his desire to continue to grow his hair because he knew it would make a difference for another child,” said mother Amanda. “Through his experience, Chae has learned about judgement, gender, and stereotypes. Mostly he’s learned how to stick to what is important to him through it all. Chae’s decision has been an inspiration to many, including his Granny, Janet Otto, who decided to grow her hair to donate too.”

Surrounded by family members, Turner and his Grandmother both received healthy cuts with the hair being saved for Wigs for Kids.

To report a typo, email:newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNewsnewstips@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.