Kelowna basement fire leaves uninsured occupants in the hands of family

The fire is under investigation, however officials do not deem it suspicious

The Kelowna Fire Department responded to a structure fire early this morning.

At approximately 4 a.m., emergency crews responded to a report of a fire in a basement suite in the 1300 block of Highland Drive South.

The firefighters extinguished the fire and contained the damage to the only suite involved; minimal smoke rose to upstairs units, but was ventilated.

The occupants were not insured and are being taken care of by family members, according to platoon captain Tim Light.

Kelowna Fire Department urges the public to dispose of smoking materials responsibly.

