Kelowna Ballet tributes front line workers with performance

The performance will be offered for free or by donation

Ballet Kelowna is live streaming another performance, dedicating it to Canada’s health care workers.

The performance will be offered free or by donation and streaming through Unicorns Live on May 21 at 7:30 p.m. It features the world premiere of Cameron Fraser-Monroe’s Taqəš, the world premiere of Stolen Tide, a new ensemble piece by Seiji Suzuki and the return of Guillaume Côté’s Bolero.

“This performance goes out to health care workers across the country,” said Ballet Kelowna’s Artistic Director and CEO Simone Orlando.

“You are the unsung heroines and heroes of this epic fight against COVID-19 and your dedication, commitment, and courage deserve our deepest gratitude and admiration. We offer Livestream No. 2 as artistic respite from the stresses that so many have been experiencing. We are excited to reveal two inspirational new works along with an electrifying audience favourite.”

Vernon-raised choreographer Cameron Fraser-Monroe brings his classical ballet training, knowledge of traditional Coast Salish, Grass, and Hoop Dance, and experience as a contemporary dancer to Taqəš, which means “to return something” in Ayajuthem, the language belonging to the Homalco, Klahoose, K’omoks and Tla’amin Nations.

The performance will happen at Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre and can be watched afterwards if you miss the live stream, from May 22 to 30.

READ MORE: Kelowna skateboarders hope to get Lower Mission park

READ MORE: Kelowna chef to compete on the Food Network’s Fire Masters

@amandalinasnewsamandalina.letterio@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Kelowna Capital News