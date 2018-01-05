Kelowna area MP’s clash on Twitter

Liberal Stephen Fuhr and Conservative Dan Albas go back and forth on social media

The two competing Kelowna area MP’s are having a face-to-face disagreement.

Well, profile-to-profile disagreement is more like it.

Kelowna-Lake Country Liberal MP Stephen Fuhr and his Conservative counterpart, Central Okanagan Similkameen Nicola MP Dan Albas took to Twitter to discuss the state of employment in the country Friday, with the MP’s tweeting back and forth.

It started Friday morning when Fuhr tweeted a picture of a Canadian Press story out today under the headline “Unemployment falls to lowest in 40 years.”

Fuhr tweeted directly at Albas, saying “Don’t forget to tell all sides of your stories,” sending the message directly to Albas as well as six different Kelowna media Twitter feeds.

“Nice to see we both recognize the importance of jobs and low unemployment,” Albas responded to the Tweet.

And then it was back to Fuhr.

“Yes @DanAlbas. Nice to see you publicly acknowledge that. At the end of the day it should be about performance. Who delivered and who didn’t, and all despite a still saggy energy market…The ad hominen attacks are only a distraction.”

It’s not the first time the two MP’s have let their feelings be known on social media.

Last October, Fuhr took to Facebook to accuse Albas of taking cheap shots at him.

The House of Commons in Ottawa is currently on a break.

Currently there has been no further response.

twitter.com