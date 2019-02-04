Kelowna among the most romantic cities in Canada

Amazon voted Victoria as the most romantic city in Canada. (Flickr)

That’s amore! Kelowna has made a romantic comeback, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Amazon listed the Okanagan city among the Top 10 most romantic in Canada after what the online retail giant calls “an unsuccessful trial separation from the list in recent years.”

Victoria was ranked first, followed by LaSalle, a borough of Montreal Que. and Fort McMurray, Alta. Other B.C. cities that made the list were North Vancouver (4th), Courtenay (9th), Vancouver (15th), Langley (16th) and Port Coquitlam (20th).

The ranking comes from compiling sales data from Jan. 1, 2018 to Jan. 1, 2019 on a per capita basis in cities with more than 20,000 residents. It specifically looked at the purchases of romantic comedies, jewellery, sexual wellness products, relationship books and romance novels (both print and Kindle editions).

While Kelowna may be best known for its long summers and mild winters, it’s not the first time romance has been associated with it — though, usually for its picturesque scenery and sultry hot summer nights.

You tell us, though. Is Kelowna a romance hotspot? And, if so, what is the romantic offering in the city?