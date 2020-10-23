Kelowna airport cancels, delays flights amidst first snowfall

Travelers should continue to monitor flights on the YLW website

  • Oct. 23, 2020 12:00 a.m.
Travelers coming in and out of Kelowna International Airport may be affected by the winter storm that rolled in Friday morning.

As of 9:55 a.m., one departure flight has been canceled and one has been delayed due to the impact of the snow and icy conditions. Meanwhile, one arriving flight has been canceled and two have been delayed.

Between 10 to 15 cm of snow is expected today.

Travelers in and out of YLW can check delays at ylw.kelowna.ca.

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com

Kelowna International Airport. (Contributed)

