Kelowa to kickoff Bike Week

Bike to Work and School Week runs from May 27 to June 2

Bike to Work and School Week will kickoff with an event at Stuart Park. (files)

Find your helmet and bike pump, Kelowna’s annual Bike to Work and School Week will kick off at Stuart Park on May 27 at 6:30 a.m.

Participants and residents are invited to join in on the celebrations, enjoy some breakfast and coffee and maybe even win a few prizes.

“I look forward to seeing lots of people out on their bikes, having fun and going the extra mile to reduce greenhouse gases,” Mayor Colin Basran said in a release.

Around 29 schools have registered to participate in this year’s event and motorists are reminded to be vigilant while driving near school zones as children and parents are walking or cycling to school.

Bike to Work and School Week originated in Victoria over 23 years ago and since then, it has exploded to include more than 60 communities across B.C. with over 50,374 registered participants last year.

Six Celebration Stations will be set up across the city offering free bike checks, fun activities and other free goodies. Additional Satellite Stations will also be set up to offer refreshments and free bike checks.