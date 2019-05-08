Kehler appointed CAO for City of Parksville

'She has accomplished many of council's initiatives'

Effectively immediately Caoimhe (Keeva) Kehler has been appointed chief administrative officer for the City of Parksville.

This decision was made at a May 6 in-camera Parksville council meeting and was a unanimous decision of council. Kehler has been acting chief administrative officer since January 2019.

“This decision was a direct result of Keeva demonstrating incredible leadership skills during the first six months of council’s term of office,” said mayor Ed Mayne. “She has accomplished many of council’s initiatives during this time and we are extremely pleased with our progress to date and that she has accepted this position long term.”

Kehler has 20 years’ professional experience working for provincial, regional and local governments. Starting her career as a research officer for the Agricultural Land Commission, Kehler moved to the mid Island in 2002 to accept a planner position with the Regional District of Nanaimo. In 2006, Kehler became a land and resource specialist with the province, primarily focused on implementation of ecosystem based management for the Great Bear Rainforest.

Kehler joined the city of Parksville in 2012 as manager of current planning and was promoted to corporate officer/director of administrative services in 2016.

Kehler’s related government experience is enhanced by academic qualifications in land use planning, policy development, project management and governance obtained through a Bachelor’s degree in Geography (SFU), a Master’s degree in Public Administration (UVic), a Professional Specialization Certificate in Local Government Management (UVic), and two Provincial Board of Examiner’s Certificates (Local Government Service Delivery and Local Government Administration).

Kehler has lived in the mid-Island for 16 years but was born in Dublin, Ireland.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

