Keep track of Chilliwack and Chilliwack-Kent provincial election candidates on social media

British Columbia voters head to the polls on Oct. 24, 2020 with advanced voting running from Oct. 15 to Oct. 21.
Here are social media and website links for candidates battling for votes in both the Chilliwack and Chilliwack-Kent ridings.
Chilliwack:
• Josue Anderson – Independent
Website
• Andrew Coombes – Libertarian
Party Website
• Tim Cooper – Green
Party Website
• Dan Coulter – BC NDP
Party Website
• Diane Janzen – BC Conservative
Party Website
• John Martin – BC Liberal (incumbent)
Party Website
Chilliwack-Kent:
• Eli Gagne – Libertarian
Party Website
• Jeff Hammersmark – BC Greens
Party Website
• Jason Lum – Independent
Website
• Kelli Paddon – BC NDP
Twitter (Party)
Party Website
• Laurie Throness – BC Liberal (incumbent)
Party Website
