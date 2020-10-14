Chilliwack-Kent 2020 provincial election candidates, clockwise from bottom left, Kelli Paddon (NDP), Eli Gagne (Libertarian), Jeff Hammersmark (Green), Jason Lum (Independent), and Laurie Throness (BC Liberal).

Keep track of Chilliwack and Chilliwack-Kent provincial election candidates on social media

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram as well as websites for all your local candidates

British Columbia voters head to the polls on Oct. 24, 2020 with advanced voting running from Oct. 15 to Oct. 21.

Here are social media and website links for candidates battling for votes in both the Chilliwack and Chilliwack-Kent ridings.

The Chilliwack Progress doesn’t guarantee all candidates are active on all platforms during the election.

Chilliwack:

• Josue Anderson – Independent

• Andrew Coombes – Libertarian

• Tim Cooper – Green

• Dan Coulter – BC NDP

• Diane Janzen – BC Conservative

• John Martin – BC Liberal (incumbent)

Chilliwack-Kent:

• Eli Gagne – Libertarian

• Jeff Hammersmark – BC Greens

• Jason Lum – Independent

• Kelli Paddon – BC NDP

• Laurie Throness – BC Liberal (incumbent)

