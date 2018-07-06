Orange Hawkweed

Keep invasive plants out of your garden

With summer upon us, the Thompson Nicola Invasive Plant Management Committee (TNIPMC) is reminding the public to be careful when selecting plants and animals for their ponds and gardens.

“Many invasive plants start looking attractive this time of year” says Mike Dedels, TNRD Invasive Plant Management Coordinator. “Adding them to your gardens or ponds may seem like a good idea until they take hold and start to spread.”

Some species listed on the provincial noxious weed list, such as flowering rush, can sometimes be found in retail garden centres.

Flowering rush is regarded as one of the top five worst invasive alien plants in Canada due to its major ecological impact on natural ecosystems.

Others, such as Orange hawkweed are found on roadsides and make their way into gardens.

Following the Invasive Species Council of BC’s popular PlantWise and Don’t Let It Loose programs, the TNIPMC urges the public to garden using only non-invasive species to prevent the spread of unwanted and invasive plants and animals into the environment.

The public can access resources and information by visiting www.beplantwise.ca

