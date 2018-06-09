Keely MacDonald chosen as Lady of the Lake

Olivia Skinner is First Princess, Amber Eddy is Second Princess, Jewel Irving is Miss Congeniality

Olivia Skinner (First Princess, Miss Kin), Keely MacDonald (Lady of the Lake, Miss Cassy’s Coffee House), and Amber Eddy (Second Princess, Miss Blossom, and Miss Monti’s Marine and Motorsports) gather for a picture after their crowning at Saywell Park Saturday, June 9. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

“Do you see how big this is! This crown is heavy,” exclaimed an excited and tearful Keely MacDonald (Miss Cassy’s Coffee House)as she spoke to the crowd for the first time as 2018 Lady of the Lake.

“Stop crying!” she laughingly ordered her family before thanking them and everyone for their support.

MacDonald’s receiving the title followed the crowning of her First Princess, Oliva Skinner (Miss Kin), and her second princess, Amber Eddy (Miss Monti’s Marine and Motorsports).

The rain held off for most of the crowning ceremony Saturday, June 9 but by the time MacDonald stepped up to speak, she knew to keep it short, because a downpour threatened again but nothing seemed to dampen the mood of the big crowd that turned out especially to see who had been chosen as Cowichan Lake’s 2018/19 royalty.

