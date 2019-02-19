KD Air flights ceased until early March for airline improvements

KD Air in Qualicum Beach has voluntarily and temporarily suspended its operations until early March. - News file photo

KD Air in Qualicum Beach has voluntarily and temporarily suspended its operations to undergo improvements.

Although specific improvements weren’t announced, the airline said in a press release they are working closely with Transport Canada during the process to comply with appropriate regulations as improvements are completed.

“We strongly feel these service improvements focusing strongly on flight schedules, and convenient customer service policies will provide a much more satisfying experience for our customers in the long run,” said Steve Foley, KD Air president, in the release. “We intend to resume service sometime in early March and look to addressing our paid customers with additional complementary flights or providing refunds as they may choose, before the end of this month.”

Some customers wonder if they will see a refund on previously purchased flight tickets.

Qualicum Beach resident John Telfer said he and his wife and another couple from Qualicum Beach were due to fly home with KD Air from Vancouver on Feb. 12 after a trip to Mexico. He said their flight was cancelled with no word.

“Nobody told us, KD Air did not tell us the flight had been cancelled, so if we hadn’t heard from friends here in Qualicum that they had heard a rumour that KD Air had cancelled all their flights for February we would have shown up at their gate expecting to fly home,” Telfer said.

Telfer said he still hasn’t received a refund for the plane tickets.

“It’s not cheap, it’s over $200 for the two of us,” he said. “[A KD Air representative] said to us refunds could take a week to 10 days so this is now (Feb. 19) just a week. I guess there’s still time.”