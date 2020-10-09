KCA Students present a cheque to law enforcement after fundraising for Cops for Kids. Photo submitted.

KCA students donate to Cops for Kids fundraiser

Kootenay Christian Academy was honored to present a cheque towards the Cops for Kids fundraiser to Staff Sergeant Kelly Hunter from the BC Sheriff's Department, Lisa Barnes owner of Max's Place on 10 Ave. and Constable Katie Forgeron from the RCMP.For more info on Cops for Kids go to www.copsforkids.org. We would like to thank the Tamarack Mall for hosting this event for our community.