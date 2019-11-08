KCA marks Remembrance Day

Kootenay Christian Academy students and staff marked Remembrance Day with a poignant ceremony attended by invited dignitaries on Friday morning.

Led by students, the ceremony featured a recitation of ‘Flanders Fields’, the famous poem written by Lt. Col. John McCrae, a video tribute of students sharing their thoughts on the importance of Remembrance Day, a choir performance and a moving silent drama vignette.

Members of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 24 were piped in, with a procession of fellow dignitaries that included army and air cadets, RCMP, firefighters and elected politicians, and more.

A community Remembrance Day ceremony is set for Rotary Park at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 11.