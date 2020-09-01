KBRH new Emergency Department open for business

TRAIL – Effective Sept. 1, people who live in the Kootenay Boundary region can now access an updated emergency department (ED) at the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH) in Trail.

“I am pleased to see this portion of renovations at KBRH open to patients,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. “The emergency department and electrical redevelopment project significantly expands the KBRH ED—nearly tripling its size—addressing space challenges at the hospital to allow health-care workers the space they need to help patients.

“The Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital plays a central role in the health and well-being of residents living in West Kootenay Boundary, and now they have access to the enhanced emergency care they need, when they need it.”

The new ED features a technologically advanced trauma room, private patient exam rooms, new procedure rooms and plenty of natural lighting, specialized spaces to treat infectious diseases and to provide support for mental health patients and their families. The project also includes a new separate entrance for patients to access the ED.

“The completion of the new emergency department at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital is incredibly important to the people of the region including the communities of Trail, Rossland and Castlegar. This is wonderful news for my constituents as they will be well served with improved care spaces in a larger and modern emergency department,” said Katrine Conroy, MLA for Kootenay West.

Related read: $18 million for upgrades at KBRH

To fund this project Interior Health committed $10.83 million, the West Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital District provided $7.22 million and the KBRH Health Foundation raised $1million for a total of $19.05 million.

“Congratulations to the community and everyone involved in this project. Patients will find a comfortable and upgraded emergency department with natural light, bigger spaces and more privacy. Staff and physicians will have the ability to provide care to patients in a modern setting, ensuring they are receiving the best care possible. We are thrilled to see this new space available for patients,” said Doug Cochrane, Interior Health Board Chair.

KBRH is a regional facility, responding to the needs of 80,000 residents in the Kootenay Boundary, offering specialized services, core medical services and advanced medical imaging services. The KBRH ED sees over 16,000 patients each year.

“With KBRH being a regional hospital, this project was a top priority for our board. This new emergency department will allow for enhanced care during a time when patients most need it. With a focus on the safety and comfort of patients, their families and staff, the ongoing redevelopment of KBRH is very important to the residents of Trail and the entire area,” said Suzan Hewat, Chair of the West Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital District.

The KBRH Health Foundation ran a $1-million Emergency Department Campaign to help with the purchase of additional equipment for the KBRH ED and Electrical Project.

“Raising $1million over the past two years is a significant accomplishment and we want to thank all of our donors for their extraordinary level of support,” said Lisa Pasin, Director of Development for the KBRH Health Foundation. “We are excited that the new emergency department is complete. These contributions from the community will ensure the ED is equipped to meet the needs of our patients and medical staff.”

Work on the project continues as IH is creating space for mental health services and families by renovating the original ED which is anticipated to be complete in early 2021. The project is part of an ongoing redevelopment of KBRH which also includes a $38.8-million project to build a new ambulatory care wing and pharmacy.

KBRH Pharmacy and Ambulatory Care Project

The KBRH Emergency Department and Electrical Redevelopment Project also included the foundation for a new ambulatory care unit that sits above the emergency department, as well as a link to the existing hospital.

The redevelopment will create a new ambulatory care wing for endoscopies, cystoscopies and other minor surgical procedures. It also includes a major renovation to the KBRH pharmacy which will provide staff with an upgraded work environment, including better-ventilated spaces to prepare medications.

The Ministry of Health committed $23.3 million to the project and the West Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital District (WKBRHD) is funding $15.5 million.

A Request for Proposals for the KBRH Pharmacy and Ambulatory Care Project closed in August and the contract will be awarded this fall.

Trail Daily Times