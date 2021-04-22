A police officer stands by a kayak that overturned on Mission Creek in Kelowna on Thursday, April 22. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

Kayakers flip in Kelowna’s Mission Creek, lose two boats

Two overturned kayaks were spotted floating down the waterway on Thursday, kayaker says everybody made it out safely

  • Apr. 22, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Emergency crews responded to Mission Creek after two overturned kayaks and a life vest were spotted floating down the waterway on Thursday afternoon (April 22).

Despite the large response, one of the kayakers who had come to pick up his boat said no one was missing or injured. The man was kayaking down the creek with three friends when one of the kayaks flipped.

Crews are still searching for a second kayak that also floated down the creek.

READ MORE: Interior Health orders closure of anti-vaccine, anti-mask Kelowna gym

@twilamam twila.amato@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Kelowna Capital News

Previous story
Nanaimo teacher-librarian fired for checking out too-graphic graphic novel to student
Next story
West Kelowna firefighters make a splash in North Okanagan

Just Posted

Most Read