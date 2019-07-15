Kayakers capsize in front of Chahko Mika Mall

The Nelson Police Department was called to help two kayakers Sunday afternoon in front of Chahko Mika Mall.

Police responded to 911 calls that two kayaks had capsized in Kootenay Lake at 4:49 p.m. Members of the public assisted in helping both kayakers onto personal watercraft, while Nelson police as well as Nelson Fire and Rescue Services recovered the vacant kayaks.

Nelson police said in a statement they believe windy conditions caused the kayaks to capsize.

“NPD and NFRS would like to thank the members of the public for their assistance in this event and remind people to be aware of fast changing weather conditions, their level of experience in watercraft operation, and best water safety practices during summer months when the lake is the busiest.”