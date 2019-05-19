Kayaker still missing as COSAR continues aerial searches

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) and RCMP are still searching for a kayaker who was reported missing Friday.

COSAR media liaison Ed Henczel said “air crews are conducting an aerial search on Okanagan Lake for kayaker Zygmunt Janiewicz” who was reported missing on Friday.

COSAR continued the search until 4 a.m. Saturday morning and were back at it at first light Sunday.

COSAR was also asked to help find a missing camper at Brown Lake in the Okanagan Highlands area.

“Because our guys had been going wide open since Friday, we called Vernon and Penticton search and rescue for mutual aid. More than a dozen volunteers responded Sunday morning to assist our crews,” said COSAR search manager Duane Tresnich.

The 24-year-old man was located by a four-wheeler near Fish Lake and driven back to his camp.

