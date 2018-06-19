A kayaker was rescued from the Esquimalt Lagoon Monday evening. (Photo courtesy of Jeff Sutherland)

Kayaker rescued from Esquimalt Lagoon

Nearby boats rushed to help

  • Jun. 19, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A kayaker in distress off the shores of the Esquimalt Lagoon in Colwood was rescued by nearby boats Monday evening.

The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre (JRCC) confirmed it received a call at approximately 5:30 p.m. for a kayaker who had over tuned their craft and fallen into the water.

According to witnesses in the area, nearby boats responded to the call, pulling the kayaker from the water.

JRCC transferred the kayaker to an ambulance, but B.C. Emergency Health Services has not confirmed the condition of the kayaker at this time.

