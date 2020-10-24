Kaul energized to run again for the Liberals in 4 years

"I have a team already in place so we'll be ready."

Tanya Kaul, the Liberal candidate for Cowichan Valley, waves with her team on election night. (Submitted photo)

Liberal candidate for the Cowichan Valley Tanya Kaul is taking her loss in stride.

With the polls on election night indicating that Sonia Furstenau, the Green MLA for Cowichan Valley and the head of the province’s Green Party, will keep her seat, Kaul said it was the expected result.

“Sonia is respectable, likeable and is well known and I have the upmost respect for what she’s done in politics and for women,” Kaul said while monitoring election results at her headquarters in Lake Cowichan.

But Kaul said she’s sad that the NDP appear to be heading for a majority government in B.C.

“It’s a step backwards for the province, but it will give the Liberal Party a chance to rebuild for the next election,” she said.

“We need to re-strategize and be back and ready in four years for the next election. I intend to run again for the Liberals in Cowichan Valley in the next election. I have a team already in place so we’ll be ready.”

Kaul said she had the time of her life during the campaign, her first run for political office.

“I’m so proud of my team,” she said.

“We’ve gone from north to south in the Cowichan Valley during the last few weeks meeting and talking to people, and I enjoyed every minute of it.”

Cowichan Valley Citizen