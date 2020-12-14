Kaslo first to adopt 100 per cent renewable energy plan

“I am pleased that the Village of Kaslo has adopted the 100 per cent Renewable Energy Plan and has been the first local government in the region to do so,” said Mayor Suzan Hewat. File photo

Submitted by West Kootenay EcoSociety

Kalso is the first community in the West Kootenay region to officially adopt a 100 per cent renewable energy plan and is leading the way to a healthy, clean, and strong future.

Following up on the Village of Kaslo’s 2019 commitment to transition to 100 per cent renewable energy by 2050 and to collaborate with other local governments, community stakeholders and experts in the region to develop a plan, Kaslo village council voted unanimously Tuesday night to adopt the West Kootenay 100 per cent Renewable Energy Plan.

“I am pleased that the Village of Kaslo has adopted the 100 per cent Renewable Energy Plan and has been the first local government in the region to do so,” said Mayor Suzan Hewat.

“I would like to thank the West Kootenay EcoSociety for their assistance and guidance over the past year in the development of this plan. I would also like to thank Councillor Knoll and CAO Dunlop for their participation in the process on behalf of the Village of Kaslo.”

Kaslo is one of nine local governments that has been working with West Kootenay EcoSociety for the past year to develop the 100 per cent renewable energy plan. Along with regional strategies, each local government has prioritized the actions it can take that are most relevant to their community. For instance, most of Kaslo’s non-renewable energy use comes from passenger and commercial vehicles. Although buildings use a lot of energy, most of it already comes from renewable electricity sources.

The next step is for the other eight local governments to bring the plan before their councils for adoption and then to begin to implement the plan.

West Kootenay EcoSociety is a non-profit community-driven organization that brings together local residents to protect the natural environment while building just, equitable, healthy, and livable communities in the West Kootenay region. In 2019, EcoSociety supported over 200 people and 10 businesses in Kaslo to support the Kaslo Village Council to commit to a 100 percent renewable energy transition.

Nelson Star