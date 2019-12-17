Kaslo commits to renewable energy

While the federal government talks about climate change, communities in the West Kootenay are taking action in their backyards.
Last week, the Village of Kaslo became the third West Kootenay local government in the past month to make the commitment to 100 per cent renewable energy, the sixth this year and the ninth in the region.
“Kaslo is proud to be part of the 100 per cent renewable energy movement across the West Kootenay and beyond. We’re looking forward to taking the next steps in this transition and joining our other local government partners and the public in working toward this goal,” says Mayor Suzan Hewat.
Kaslo village council passed the resolution at last night’s meeting, joining the cities of Castlegar, Nelson and Rossland, the villages of New Denver, Slocan, Silverton and Warfield, and the Regional District of Central Kootenay in their commitment to use renewable energy in all energy use in the community, including heating and cooling, transportation, electricity and waste management.
In the recent federal election, more than 60 per cent of Canadian voters chose parties promising more action on the climate crisis.