Kaslo commits to renewable energy

While the federal government talks about climate change, communities in the West Kootenay are taking action in their backyards.

Last week, the Village of Kaslo became the third West Kootenay local government in the past month to make the commitment to 100 per cent renewable energy, the sixth this year and the ninth in the region.

“Kaslo is proud to be part of the 100 per cent renewable energy movement across the West Kootenay and beyond. We’re looking forward to taking the next steps in this transition and joining our other local government partners and the public in working toward this goal,” says Mayor Suzan Hewat.

Kaslo village council passed the resolution at last night’s meeting, joining the cities of Castlegar, Nelson and Rossland, the villages of New Denver, Slocan, Silverton and Warfield, and the Regional District of Central Kootenay in their commitment to use renewable energy in all energy use in the community, including heating and cooling, transportation, electricity and waste management.

“This is what leadership looks like on the ground. The goal of achieving 100 per cent renewable energy by 2050 is spreading across our region,” says Montana Burgess, West Kootenay EcoSociety executive director.

“The time for talk has passed. We’re seeing communities here in the Kootenays taking action, and it’s building momentum to show other communities that they can tackle this, too. Our local governments are leading in working together to address the climate crisis.”

In the recent federal election, more than 60 per cent of Canadian voters chose parties promising more action on the climate crisis. Canada’s new Minister of Environment and Climate Change Jonathan Wilkinson is in Spain at the United Nations climate conference and has the opportunity to show the world that Canada is ready to diversify its economy while enabling a just transition to a renewable energy economy that protects workers and communities.

And while Canada just pledged to be net-zero by 2050, the real ambition to embrace a renewable energy future is found at the local government level. Towns and cities that are stepping up to prove 100 per cent renewable energy use is possible are setting the bold precedents that others can follow.

“I am proud to be a part of Kaslo’s climate action team, a group of determined local citizens who are helping to increase awareness about climate change and the need to shift towards 100 per cent renewable energy in our own backyards. It takes a village!” says Kaslo resident and volunteer Lynn van Deursen.

West Kootenay EcoSociety has invited the village to take part in developing a strategy to achieve 100 per cent renewable energy by 2050 as part of a regional plan, and the village plans to include the energy transition in their upcoming revision of their Official Community Plan, the most powerful tool local governments have for planning their communities and development.